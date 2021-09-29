CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash In Anne Arundel County

By Maryland State Police
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVERNA PARK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 5:10 a.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Interstate 97 at Benfield Boulevard for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned. The driver, a male, was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

