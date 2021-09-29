Halas Intrigue Episode 182: One step closer to the Arlington Heights Bears
Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser call an emergency podcast to discuss what’s next for the Bears after they agreed to buy property in Arlington Heights for a new stadium. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.chicago.suntimes.com
