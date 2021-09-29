CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Halas Intrigue Episode 182: One step closer to the Arlington Heights Bears

By Sun-Times staff
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser call an emergency podcast to discuss what’s next for the Bears after they agreed to buy property in Arlington Heights for a new stadium. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Halas Intrigue Episode 180: Previewing Justin Fields’ first start

Who’s winning the Bears-Browns game? How will Justin Fields play? And what will his offense even look like? Patrick Finley, Mark Potash and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ Week 3 — and the most anticipated game in a long time. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Halas Intrigue Episode 183: Matt Nagy’s must-win, can’t-lose game

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash make their picks for Sunday’s Bears-Lions game and break down what it means at Halas Hall if the Bears lose. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 takeaways from Arlington Heights sale

According to a report from Scott Powers of the Athletic, the Chicago Bears have reached an agreement to purchase the property that has been home to Arlington Racecourse. The team will reportedly announce the transaction on Wednesday. While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it’s a promising sign...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Episodes#Google Podcasts#American Football
Chicago Sun-Times

Sun-Times readers react to Bears’ potential Arlington Heights move

Say it ain’t so! Soldier Field may not be home to the Chicago Bears for much longer. The team announced Wednesday morning they have agreed to purchase the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights. We asked Chicago Sun-Times readers on Facebook and Twitter what they thought of the news. Here...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Halas Intrigue Episode 185: Tales of Raider Nation

Mark Potash, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser pick a Bears-Raiders winner, project how Justin Fields will fare and tell stories about Raider fans. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Halas Intrigue Episode 181: What the heck was that?

After the Bears’ debacle against the Browns, Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down Matt Nagy’s mistakes, Justin Fields’ performance and just how far the Bears have to go to improve. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Halas Intrigue Episode 181: What the heck was that?

After the Bears’ debacle against the Browns, Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down Matt Nagy’s mistakes, Justin Fields’ performance and just how far the Bears have to go to improve. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy