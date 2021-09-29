Did Lakers really offer Dennis Schroder extension? Celtics guard details contract negotiations
Free agency certainly didn't play out the way Dennis Schroder anticipated. The veteran guard went into the offseason hoping to land a lucrative contract, but he had to settle for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics. That final number was a far cry from the four-year, $84 million extension that the Lakers had reportedly offered to Schroder. His decision to reject that extension turned Schroder into a popular target of online jokes and memes, which he embraced earlier this month.www.sportingnews.com
