Did Lakers really offer Dennis Schroder extension? Celtics guard details contract negotiations

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agency certainly didn't play out the way Dennis Schroder anticipated. The veteran guard went into the offseason hoping to land a lucrative contract, but he had to settle for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics. That final number was a far cry from the four-year, $84 million extension that the Lakers had reportedly offered to Schroder. His decision to reject that extension turned Schroder into a popular target of online jokes and memes, which he embraced earlier this month.

