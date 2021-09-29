Shorter Recess Upsets Some Middletown Elementary School Parents
Some elementary school parents in Middletown, who are upset over the amount of time their children have to play at recess, planned a peaceful protest for Wednesday afternoon. District leaders decided at the beginning of the school year to have recess split into two 10-minute breaks for elementary school children and sent a letter home to parents about it. The director of communications said these smaller recess breaks instead of one 20-minute break are because of COVID-19.www.nbcconnecticut.com
