Middletown, CT

Shorter Recess Upsets Some Middletown Elementary School Parents

By Jennifer Joas
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome elementary school parents in Middletown, who are upset over the amount of time their children have to play at recess, planned a peaceful protest for Wednesday afternoon. District leaders decided at the beginning of the school year to have recess split into two 10-minute breaks for elementary school children and sent a letter home to parents about it. The director of communications said these smaller recess breaks instead of one 20-minute break are because of COVID-19.

www.nbcconnecticut.com

