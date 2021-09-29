Meghan Trainor Says She Wants Twins Next: 'Two-in-One — Sounds Like a Deal to Me!'

Intimacy can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s physical. For others, emotional intimacy is more central. But Meghan Trainor has invented a new love language: pooping in side-by-side toilets. It’s something soul mates do — but only once! BuzzFeed gathered the intel from an episode of Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? Apparently, Trainor had side-by-side toilets installed in the home she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their child. On the podcast, Trainor said she and the former Spy Kid did in fact drop parallel deuces together. Whether or not a person is cool with doing their biz in the same room as their partner is something everybody has to negotiate. There’s an episode of The Nanny in which Fran and Max’s inability to resolve the issue causes someone’s death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO