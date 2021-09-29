Meghan Trainor Says She Wants Twins Next: 'Two-in-One — Sounds Like a Deal to Me!'
Meghan Trainor, who welcomed baby boy Riley in February, recently told PEOPLE that she is "ready for three more kids" now. Meghan Trainor wants a big family ASAP. The 27-year-old singer, who became a new mom in February when she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed baby boy Riley, tells Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she's ready for round two — and she'd prefer twins this time.people.com
