The Souvenir II Trailer: The Best of Both Swintons

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor Swinton Byrne returns to screens for a role she’s been preparing for her entire life: Tilda Swinton’s daughter. The Souvenir II reunites the mother-daughter duo for a sequel to Joanna Hogg’s emotionally stirring 2019 film. The A24 picture stars Swinton-Byrne’s Julie as a stand-in for Hogg, still grappling with the loss of her older lover, Anthony (who, let’s be frank, was a real jerk). Hogg returns to her autobiographical story, this time crafting a meta-memoir where Julie focuses her pain into making a memorial; she’s not yet past his death, but working through it. “I’m struggling to realize whether I’m missing Anthony as the person he was or whether I’m missing that intimacy,” she questions herself. The Souvenir II also stars Richard Ayoade, Charlie Heaton, Harris Dickinson, Joe Alwyn, Ariane Labed, and James Spencer Ashworth. Watch part one on Prime Video and The Souvenir II in theaters October 29.

