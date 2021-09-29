CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Catholic League Game of the Week, La Salle vs. St. Joseph's Prep

philadelphiasportsdigest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCL Game of the Week Sponsored by Semanoff Ormsby Greenberg & Torchia, LLC. Records: La Salle 5-0; 0-0; St. Joseph’s Prep 2-1, 0-0 Most Recent Performance: La Salle whipped McDonough (Md.), 38-14; the Prep overwhelmed Gonzaga (DC), 35-3. Importance: Despite recent dominance, this remains the high school football rivalry of...

www.philadelphiasportsdigest.com

