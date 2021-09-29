CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine is set to buy 24 Turkish drones. So why hasn’t Russia pushed back?

By Burak Ege Bekdil
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKARA, Turkey — Ukraine hopes to quickly turn around a contract to buy 24 drones from Turkey, but the former’s adversary and the latter’s ally could upend the potential sale. Turkey is Russia’s closest ally in NATO — which Ukraine wants to join — but Ankara and Moscow have diverging...

www.c4isrnet.com

AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
#Ukraine#Russia#Economy#Turkish#Nato#Ukrainian#Tb2#The Kale Group#Uav
Asbarez News

Ukraine to Establish Turkish Drone Training Center

Ukraine on Wednesday signed a memorandum to establish joint training and maintenance centers for Turkish armed drones, a statement on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website said, according to Reuters. Ukraine has previously purchased the drones from the Turkish defense technology company Baykar to bolster its armed forces. Baykar has sold its...
TECHNOLOGY
101.9 KELO-FM

Ukraine signs memorandum on training and maintenance centres for Turkish drones

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine on Wednesday signed a memorandum to establish joint training and maintenance centres for Turkish armed drones, a statement on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website said. Ukraine has previously bought the drones from the Turkish defence technology company Baykar to bolster its armed forces in their fight against...
MILITARY
investing.com

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling in its internal affairs on Monday after Kyiv criticised it over the signing of a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP). Ukraine, which stands to lose millions in transit payments, issued a statement saying Hungary's supply deal was a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Russia’s offer of bases for Afghan strikes puts spotlight on Ukraine tensions

The Biden administration indicated Tuesday that it is weighing an offer from Moscow to use Russian military bases in Central Asia for future counterterrorism missions in Afghanistan and the region, even as U.S.-Russia tensions soar on other fronts — most notably in Ukraine. The extent to which the two matters...
MILITARY
UPI News

Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Last weekend was spent aboard the Romanian Navy's Danube going cruise ship engaging in a European-American Security Dialogue. The focus was the Black Sea and its vital geostrategic importance to Russia, NATO and Europe. However, the Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO.
MILITARY
C4ISR & Networks

In first, Turkmenistan shows off Bayraktar TB2 drone

MERSIN, Turkey — Turkmenistan unveiled for the first time its Bayraktar TB2 combat drones during a Sept. 27 military parade marking the country’s 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union. In a first for the country, this year’s military parade was held in the southern Ashgabat foothills of the...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Why the Hell Did America Just Send This Master Cybercriminal Back to Russia?

This week, Aleksei Burkov, a convicted Russian cybercriminal, waltzed into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, boarded a commercial flight, and flew back home to Moscow unimpeded. But he wasn’t on the lam from U.S. law enforcement. U.S. immigration officials told The Daily Beast that the government chose...
U.S. POLITICS
C4ISR & Networks

Morocco and Israel to sign kamikaze drone deal

BEIRUT — Morocco and Israel are expected to sign a deal that would see the two countries co-produce kamikaze drones, according to a Moroccan military and security affairs expert with knowledge of the plans. Israel’s defense minister is expected to visit the African country soon and sign defense cooperation agreements...
MILITARY
AFP

Fast-rising politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred Iraqi city

With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker. Mohammed al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the October 10 national poll. Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favour of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi's nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Islamic State (IS) group. Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

