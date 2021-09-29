CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Five More Liverpool Goals In Porto

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

It was another memorable Champions League night for Liverpool on Tuesday evening in Portugal.

The Estádio do Dragão stadium must be high up on the list of favourite away venues for Reds supporters as they ran out 5-1 winners in Group B against FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had received widespread criticism after the 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday. This performance was therefore the perfect response to their critics as Liverpool were ruthless going forward and solid in defence.

Here is a look at the five goals on the night:

FC Porto 0-1 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah - 18th minute

Liverpool took the lead with the opening goal through Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute.

Curtis Jones, who enjoyed his best game in a Liverpool shirt, drove into the penalty area from the left before hitting a low curling shot towards the far post.

The keeper could only parry the ball back into the six yard box where it hit a Porto defender.

Salah showed his striker's instinct to react quickest and steer the ball into the back of the net.

FC Porto 0-2 Liverpool

Sadio Mane - 45th minute

As half time approached Liverpool started to dominate and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead just before the interval.

James Milner, who was deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold, hit a lovely low curling cross from out wide on the right to the back post where Sadio Mane side footed home from close range.

This was Mane's 5th goal at the Estádio do Dragão stadium in three games.

FC Porto 0-3 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah - 60th minute

The pattern of the game didn't alter after the break and Liverpool killed off any hopes the home side had of a comeback in the 60th minute through the prolific Salah.

Jones who was dominant in midfield throughout picked up the ball on the left and drove inside as he approached the penalty area.

Diogo Jota made a fine run inside the box to drag defenders with him and make space for Salah.

As Liverpool's 20 year old midfielder released the ball into the Egyptian's path, there was an air of inevitability as he stroked home with his left foot from ten yards.

FC Porto 1-4 Liverpool

Roberto Firmino - 77th minute

After Porto had grabbed a goal back through Mehdi Taremi's header in the 74th minute, substitute Roberto Firmino added Liverpool's fourth three minutes later.

Not for the first time, the keeping from Porto's Diogo Costa left a lot to be desired as he came charging out of his goal and in to midfield.

The Brazilian nicked the ball past a defender and Costa before side footing home with his left foot from 35 yards.

Costa chased back to try and prevent the ball from crossing the line but his attempt was in vein as the goal was confirmed by the referee's watch.

FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Roberto Firmino - 81st minute

Firmino was on hand to complete the rout when he added his second in the 81st minute.

Andy Robertson's cross from the left was headed away to Jones who attempted a volley straight back at goal from 25 yards.

The ball deflected through into Firmino's path who took a touch before firing into the back of Costa's net from eight yards.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was eventually given after a lengthy VAR stoppage as the officials looked at a possible penalty claim and the incorrect offside decision.

