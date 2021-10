After a busy offseason, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to get back into the playoff picture in 2022 after missing out in 2021. The Canucks did make the playoffs in 2020 (Probably wouldn’t have made it if the pandemic didn’t happen.) and they managed to knockoff the St. Louis Blues but bowed out in the second round at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights with Thatcher Demko pulling off stellar goaltending performances in the final three games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO