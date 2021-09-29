CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins, one-time All-Star pitcher Sandy Alcantara becoming more optimistic about possible extension

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ekXl_0cBiv3PH00
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

There’s “growing optimism” between the Marlins and right-hander Sandy Alcantara about a potential extension, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. It’s a notable turn of events after the Marlins’ initial overtures were reported to be on the light side. Talks between the two sides have been ongoing, per Jackson, and both parties feel there’s progress being made.

It’s not clear when a theoretical deal would come together. Such matters are often reserved for later in the offseason or even spring training. Progress being made at this point could lead to a rare but not unheard-of September extension for a key player of this nature, or it could simply lay the groundwork for when the two parties pick things back up early in 2022.

What is clear to see is just why Miami is so keen on the idea of keeping Alcantara for the long haul. The 26-year-old righty has steadily improved in parts of four seasons with the Fish and has now emerged as the workhorse leader on the pitching staff. He’s one of just four pitchers in all of Major League Baseball to have reached the 200-inning threshold in 2021, as teams have been even more guarded than usual with pitcher workloads on the heels of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Alcantara, however, isn’t simply a durable innings eater providing innings in bulk; he’s developed into one of the game’s most effective hurlers.

In 200 2/3 frames this year, Alcantara boasts a strong 3.09 ERA with a roughly average 24% strikeout rate but near-elite walk and ground-ball rates (6% and 53.4%, respectively). He averages 98.1 mph on his four-seamer and 97.5 mph on his sinker, complementing those high-speed offerings with a changeup and slider that both grade out as above-average pitches (the slider in particular). Alcantara’s 13.2% swinging-strike rate and huge 36.5% opponents’ chase rate are career-bests over a full season. This year’s ERA may look like a mere continuation of his 2020 success (3.00 ERA in 42 innings), but Alcantara has improved across the board in nearly every underlying rate stat of note.

Alcantara will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter, which has been an atypical juncture for starting pitchers to agree to extensions in recent years. As MLBTR’s Anthony Franco pointed out the last time extension rumors surrounding Alcantara surfaced, there are only two starting pitchers in the past half decade who’ve signed an extension when they were between three and four years of service time: Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez (five years, $51M plus two club options) and Phillies righty Aaron Nola (four years, $45M plus one club option).

The two contracts fall in the same realm in terms of total value, but Nola’s comparable guarantee over a shorter term was reflective of his superior results and stronger arbitration case to that point in his career. He likely prioritized a shorter deal as a trade-off, securing some early financial security while still being able to reach the market at a young enough age (31) to command a lucrative free-agent pact. Martinez’s deal surrendered considerably more team control but did so for a slightly larger guarantee that still represents a record sum for a pitcher in this service bracket.

On the surface, Alcantara has pitched well enough to stake a claim to set a new record, although it’d register as something of a surprise for a low-payroll club like Miami to set a new precedent in any service-time bracket. On the other hand, Alcantara has established himself as a high-end, foundational piece in the rotation and is now on the cusp of arbitration. That forthcoming arbitration raise gives him some leverage, as he’s all but locked up a notable salary for the first time in his career.

First-time arb-eligible pitchers have been stuck in a rather staggering rut when it comes to arbitration filings, as the repeatedly cited precedent for teams with first-time-eligible starting pitchers is Dontrelle Willis’ $4.35M mark all the way back in 2006. David Price matched that sum in his own first-time offseason (2012), but the only first-time-eligible starting pitcher to top that mark was Dallas Keuchel ($7.25M), who only managed to do so on the heels of being named American League Cy Young winner. Perhaps notably, Nola filed at a hearty $6.7M before agreeing to his extension; the Phillies had countered with a $4.5M filing figure, which would have nominally moved the precedent forward regardless of a hearing’s outcome.

Alcantara could struggle to move past that clearly dated precedent in arbitration, but he’s pitched well enough to command a salary in the the low-$4M range at the very least. Even with a step back or a notable injury in 2022, he’d be quite likely to receive a similar salary in 2023, given that a pitcher of Alcantara’s caliber wouldn’t be non-tendered after one poor or injury-marred season. All of that lessens any urgency — at least relative to a pre-arbitration scenario — to take too team-friendly an offer.

Time will tell whether the two parties can hammer out a deal, but it’s notable that the Marlins are making an attempt and are seemingly coming up from their initial proposals. They currently control Alcantara through at least the 2024 season, but even following the Nola trajectory would extend that control through 2026. Of course, we can’t know yet how any tweaks to the collective bargaining agreement might impact the arbitration process and subsequent extension structures, which only adds another layer to a complex set of negotiations.

Regardless, Alcantara looks like a focal point in an increasingly interesting Marlins pitching staff that also features Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Elieser Hernandez, Jesus Luzardo and Zach Thompson. Notable prospects such as Edward Cabrera, Sixto Sanchez, Max Meyer and Jake Eder (who recently had Tommy John surgery) provide the Fish wish a wealth of high-upside depth — depth that could also set the stage for some offseason trades as the club looks to bolster its core of young position players.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Adam Wainwright, Sandy Alcantara and More

The playoffs are nearly upon us, but that doesn't mean there aren't some whispers in the October air. There are always rumors, no matter the month. Below, we'll break down some of the latest buzz around Major League Baseball. Amid a 17-game winning streak, a clinched playoff berth and Nolan...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontrelle Willis
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Jake Eder
Person
Aaron Nola
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins listed Sandy Leon as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Leon will handle catching duties and bat seventh, while Alex Jackson takes the day off. Leon has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.6 fantasy points.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Extensions#Starting Pitcher#Major League Baseball
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'disillusioned' with current regime?

The New York Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and, thus, wisely shut ace Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he dealt with a handful of injury issues throughout the year, including a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It appears that's...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy