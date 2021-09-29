CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig Is Going From Bond to Something Light and Fun: Starring in Macbeth on Broadway

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in spooky times, and so naturally, we’re getting a surplus of productions of Macbeth. After wrapping up his time as James Bond in No Time to Die and taking a little jaunt to Greece to film Knives Out 2, Daniel Craig is heading to Broadway this spring to star in a new production of Macbeth alongside Ruth Negga (soon to be seen in Passing) as Lady Macbeth. Sam Gold, who recently directed Shakespeare with Glenda Jackson in King Lear, Oscar Isaac in Hamlet, and David Oyelowo and Craig in Othello, will direct the production. Barbara Broccoli, who also helms the Bond franchise, is producing. Craig was last seen on Broadway in Betrayal in 2013. Negga will be making her Broadway debut, though she’s no stranger to the stage or to Shakespeare, having recently starred as Hamlet in Hamlet.

