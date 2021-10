A famous sketch artist has released new portraits of Brian Laundrie which she thinks could help identify and locate Gabby Petito's fiancé. The extensive search for the 23-year-old has been going on for three weeks with no concrete clues about his whereabouts. Lois Gibson, who is arguably the world’s greatest forensic artist, shared six new sketches of what Laundrie might look like now on News Nation Now's "Banfield" show Monday. Gibson claimed it was likely that Laundrie might have done something to change his appearance in order to evade capture.

