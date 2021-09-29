CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman signs with Buccaneers; will CB play vs. Patriots?

By Nick O'Malley
 8 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing some much-needed help at cornerback in the form of the top free agent available in the NFL. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman announced Wednesday in the debut episode of his podcast that he is signing with the Buccaneers. The veteran cornerback was spotted as a participant in Tampa Bay’s practice on Wednesday, wearing No. 5. Initially, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Sherman is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, the cornerback reportedly said later on that it would be “foolish” to think he would see the field so quickly.

