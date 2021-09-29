CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul “absolutely has a chance” of beating Conor McGregor in boxing, says Javier Mendez

By Adam Martin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul “absolutely has a chance” of beating Conor McGregor in a boxing match, says rival coach Javier Mendez. Mendez is the longtime coach of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomeov and other top fighters at American Kickboxing Academy, so he knows combat sports inside out. In a recent interview with BetWay, Mendez was asked how he believes a boxing match between McGregor and Paul would go. According to the longtime coach, he believes Paul has several advantages in a boxing match against McGregor, and he explained why.

