Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is Its Biggest & Most Powerful Smart Assistant of All Time

Fans of Amazon smart devices may be happy to know the top e-commerce site is working on new products. A couple of weeks ago, Amazon joined the smart TV market with its own Omni and 4-Series line. We also remember the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offering 40% more power. When it comes to the Echo line, the company has yet to introduce a new model. It may be a new Echo that is large in size like a screen or a TV. Rumor has it a TV sound bar may also be in the works plus a new wearable gear and an advanced car technology.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO