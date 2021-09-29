Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is Its Biggest & Most Powerful Smart Assistant of All Time
Amazon originally debuted the first generation of its Echo smart home assistant in March of 2014 and has since grown its line of Alexa-assisted home devices to include half-a-dozen models. However, for its latest Echo offering, Amazon has returned to the drawing board, making a number of key tweaks and upgrades to deliver its most capable smart home assistant yet with the new Echo Show 15.hiconsumption.com
