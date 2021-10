Broomfield Police arrest a 19-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting over the weekend. They said Trevor Woodruff killed a man and injured two others when he fired off shots in the Walgreens parking lot at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street late Saturday morning. Police said one man was found dead in the parking lot while a woman and a boy were also shot and had to be hospitalized. The boy was listed in critical condition at last check.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO