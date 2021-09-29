CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Barbara Walters Regrets Not Having More Children After Several Miscarriages and Tensed Relationships With Adopted Daughter

By Camila Santiago
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former news anchor, TV host, and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She received numerous awards during her impressive career, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Emmy Awards.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Star Jones Left The View

The Emmy-award-winning talk show "The View" is known for its heated debates, the hot topics section, and the whirlwind of celebrities who join the show. Since its debut in 1997, the show has maintained its prominence and kept a rotating panel of interesting — and sometimes provocative — panel hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
Item

Daughter's relationship choices disappoint mom

DEAR ABBY - I have a 23-year-old daughter, "Julia," who I am close with. She has been in a relationship with "Joey," a guy her age, for four years and living with him for the last 16 months. Joey's a great kid who hasn't had a lot of support in his …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg’s complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many “mind-altering substances” as possible was a “rite of passage” for her — one that almost derailed her life. “I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin,” Goldberg said. “I dropped out of high school and into drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriages#Dui#Drug Abuse#American#Cnn
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
WSB Radio

Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow and the challenge of competing with herself. She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Scott Foley Reveals How He Handles Bumping Into Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood Events

Running into an ex can be awkward –– especially if they're extremely well known like Jennifer Garner. Scandal alum Scott Foley, who was briefly married to the 13 Going on 30 actress in the early 2000s, says he handles run-ins with a level of respect nowadays. Foley shared with Andy Cohen during his appearance on the host's SiriusXM's show Andy Cohen Live how he tackles running into his ex at Hollywood events.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy