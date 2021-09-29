CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM's Mary Barra becomes first woman to oversee the Business Roundtable

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors CEO Mary Barra will become the first-ever female chair of the Business Roundtable, a powerful CEO alliance, beginning in January. Barra said her election is an honor, and she pledged to continue to "help advance policies that offer greater economic growth and opportunities for all Americans." She will...

Outlining GM's Subscription Business Roadmap

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) sees its in-car subscription services to generate $2 billion in revenue in 2021 and will reach $25 billion by the end of the decade. The feat will help the automaker reach the scales of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) TechCrunch reports.
GM CEO Mary Barra on chip shortage, EV push

Mary Barra
Joe Biden
Doug Mcmillon
J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes: The Most Powerful Woman in Finance

When Mary Callahan Erdoes thinks about the various diversity initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, she doesn’t see a series of boxes to be checked in service of vaguely defined social goals. Instead, the chief executive of the company’s Asset and Wealth Management unit sees a means to a very specific end — achieving what she calls “diversity of thought.”
Most Powerful Women 2021: Mary Barra

The CEO of GM unveiled a bold plan to completely electrify the automaker’s portfolio of vehicles. we have a clear role to our owners, our investors and our shareholders that we need to deliver on, you know, superior returns. But I think the way we do that and how we earn customers for life is by being a company that cares about the environment and, you know, has good governance and and respect diversity and human rights. And so those I think are core expectations of a, of a company. Now earlier this year, Meri unveiled one of the most ambitious plans in the auto industry. They plan to be completely electric by 2035 she's investing massive amounts of money to really build out this new fleet. The company has not been without its challenges. Um, it had the chevy bolt recall earlier this year. They've definitely faced issues related to the chip shortage and also the same kind of supply issues that every other company has been facing over the last year and a half.
GM's Barra offers more detail on future strategy to solve chips crisis

General Motors will look to form strategic partnerships, including joint ventures and long-term agreements, with semiconductor chip makers as it tweaks its strategy to secure more chips, CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday. Barra said the global shortage of chips has forced GM to more closely study its supply chain beyond...
GM's Commercial EV Business BrightDrop to Supply New Van to Verizon

DETROIT — General Motors' commercial electric vehicle business BrightDrop plans to add a second van to its lineup in 2023, with Verizon Communications scheduled to be the first customer. The automaker on Tuesday said the EV410, a midsize work van, is expected to cater to customers including Verizon that don't...
GM’s Mary Barra defends slow start to electric-vehicle push

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. GM CEO Mary Barra set the tenor for 2021 back in January, when she announced her intention to eliminate all emissions from new GM cars by 2035. “I think we will look back and see ’21-’22 as an inflection point that allowed us to start driving mass adoption of electric vehicles,” she told Fortune’s CEO Initiative at an event the day she made that announcement.
Mary Barra Receives WBCollaborative Excellence In Gender And Diversity Award

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been recognized by the Women Business Collaborative (WBC) with a WBC 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Award, which honors top business leaders promoting gender and diversity equity. “WBC’s 2021 Excellence in Gender and Diversity CEO Award recognizes top officials in major companies...
Business Highlights: Toymakers’ woes, GM’s plans

Toymakers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs. NEW YORK (AP) — Toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves ahead of the holidays as they face a severe supply-network crunch. Toymakers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports. Some are flying in the toys if they can get space on planes instead of shipping by boat to get the goods on shelves well. But companies are also resigning to the harsh realities that they can’t make up for delays and are leaving behind some of the holiday toys, particularly bulkier one, in factories in China.
GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

