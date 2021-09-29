CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Trial begins for former JSO corrections officer accused of beating pregnant inmate

First Coast News
First Coast News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial began Tuesday for a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer accused of beating a pregnant woman while she was in custody. Catherine Thompson is facing charges from June 2018 when she allegedly punched Kirenda Welch multiple times. Welch was arrested after making an illegal U-turn. She had a suspended license, which she says she did not know about.

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Woman charged with using animal rescue nonprofit as front for selling drugs in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges, accused of using a nonprofit organization as a front for selling drugs. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 59-year-old Ruth Rupprecht Wednesday on drug and animal cruelty charges. She is a local "animal rescuer" and the owner of SAFFARI, Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc., the sheriff's office said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

1 killed, 1 taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday night at 10:04 for reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews found a man between the age of 18 and 20 dead at the scene. They also found another man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
First Coast News

Flagler Deputies: Man tries to evade capture, crashes into patrol vehicle

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man has been arrested after deputies say he tried to flee law enforcement before crashing into a patrol vehicle. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 55 when the driver tried to flee. Deputies say the vehicle then made a U-turn, crashing into an FCSO patrol vehicle while attempting to evade deputies.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Corrections Officer#Jso#Department Of Justice#Renatafcnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Corrine Brown heads back to court following conviction reversal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former U.S. Congresswoman Corrine Brown will be back in federal court Monday for the first time since her criminal conviction was overturned. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Brown's conviction for fraud and tax evasion in May, saying the judge improperly removed a juror who said he was being guided by “The Holy Ghost” during deliberations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy