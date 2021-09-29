Trial begins for former JSO corrections officer accused of beating pregnant inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial began Tuesday for a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer accused of beating a pregnant woman while she was in custody. Catherine Thompson is facing charges from June 2018 when she allegedly punched Kirenda Welch multiple times. Welch was arrested after making an illegal U-turn. She had a suspended license, which she says she did not know about.www.firstcoastnews.com
Comments / 0