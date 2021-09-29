Trial begins for former JSO corrections officer accused of beating pregnant inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard Tuesday night at 10:04 for reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews found a man between the age of 18 and 20 dead at the scene. They also found another man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO