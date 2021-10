Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are both big targets for Real Madrid heading into 2022 and some are wondering how they both can play in the same team. Haaland, presently of Borussia Dortmund is bound to have a long queue of suitors next summer when his release clause of 75 million euros becomes active. While he did respect the Bundesliga giants this summer and stayed put for another season despite interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, the case may be different a year later when the Dortmund board has little power.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO