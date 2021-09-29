CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World premiere for the completely new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider – the tailor-made motorcoach for North America

Be it in terms of design, comfort, technology, safety features, individuality, or economics – the new Mercedes Benz Tourrider represents a milestone moment for motorcoaches in North America. It was specifically tailored for the region with the unique international know-how of Mercedes-Benz – the inventor of the bus. The new Tourrrider is truly the Mercedes-Benz of motor coaches.

insideevs.com

Meet The New Mercedes-Benz eCitan

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled in August the new Citan - small commercial van, which for the very first time will get an all-electric version, the eCitan. While the conventional version is already available for order, the manufacturer still needs about a year to launch the eCitan in the European market in the second half of 2022.
techeblog.com

Mercedes-Benz Tourrider Buses Lets You Travel in Pure Comfort, Has Nearly 1600 LB-FT of Torque

The new Mercedes Benz Tourrider buses will let you travel in pure comfort, specially designed for the North American market. Available in Tourrider Business and Tourrider Premium models, each one is a three-axle high-deck coach with a length of 45’/13.72 m. The former boasts individual dome headlamps, while the Tourrider Premium sports LED integral headlamps. One feature that separates the Premium apart from the Business is the option to install a Top Sky Panorama glass roof. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
automotiveworld.com

High-end Mercedes-Benz and EV deliveries outperform in challenging environment

Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered 1,617,508 (+3.0%) vehicles between January and September thanks to strong demand across the portfolio for Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG and for battery electric vehicles including the EQA and EQC (EQC 400 4MATIC, combined power consumption: 21.5 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1]. Deliveries were boosted by record demand in China, which helped raise worldwide sales of the S-Class by 45% to 62,306 units during the same period. High-end vehicle deliveries held up even in the third quarter as the semiconductor supply shortfall intensified, impacting overall production and sales.
The Drum

Business on the Move, including Mercedes-Benz, KFC and Channel 4

Another week, another wave of account news, reviews, agency launches, rebrands and acquisitions. Check out our global round-up to see what business is on the move (and why it matters) below, then head over to our Business on the Move hub to read about more market maneuvers. Looking for a...
svartling.net

My brand new Mercedes Benz A180 Sedan 2021 in Stone Grey Metallic

I have finally got my brand new Mercedes Benz A-class Sedan. The 2021 model and in Stone Gray Metallic. The Sedan version of the A-class is not so usual here where I live. In fact I have only seen my own car :) It has Apple CarPlay, Mercedes own Navigation with Mercedes Assistant, Mercedes Me Connect, Siri, Dynamic light effects, Leather seats and wood panels. Watch video below!!
automotiveworld.com

E-truck now in series production: Start of Production of battery-electric eActros at Mercedes-Benz Plant Wörth

The world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz eActros took place at the end of June, and today the first series-production vehicle rolled off the production line in the new Future Truck Center at the Wörth plant. The official opening of the production line and the start of operations at the largest assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz trucks were taken over by Daniela Schmitt, Minister of Economics in the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, together with Sven Gräble, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations, Dr Andreas Bachhofer, Head of Plant & Production Wörth, and Thomas Zwick, Chairman of the Works Council at the Wörth plant.
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
BMW BLOG

Live Photos: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Live from Villa d’Este

Well, here it is — the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new vehicle ever made. In this modern era of automotive homogeneity, the Boat Tail is about as coachbuilt as you can get, as it was a clean-sheat design from the chassis up, for only three clients. Each of those clients also had their car uniquely customized, so no two Boat Tails are exactly alike. Needless to say, it was the star of the show at yesterday’s 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
Robb Report

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Possibly the World’s Most Expensive New Car, Just Made Its Public Debut

The lavish Rolls-Royce Boat Tail made one helluva splash when it was unveiled earlier this year, but very few have seen it in the flesh. Until now, that is. The singular cabriolet, which is believed to be the most expensive new car in existence, made its first public appearance at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Northern Italy over the weekend in fittingly glamorous fashion. “It is a truly historic moment for the marque,” Rolls-Royce’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “We are leading a modern coachbuilding movement that takes the wider luxury industry into an entirely different space, where hyper-personalization...
penbaypilot.com

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

“Whoa—it’s like a fighter plane in here!” said one of my neighbors. Well, it’s like that behind the wheel, too. AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s tuner division, the skunkworks where mad scientists take ordinary high-performance Mercs and turn them into extraordinary higher-performance Mercs. This one, for example, is armed with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged and electrically boosted V-8 that can churn out 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Rolls-Royce Phantom vs Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the self-proclaimed best car in the world, emphasis on “self-proclaimed”. While the Phantom is a brilliant luxury car, there are a lot of other brilliant luxury cars to be had for even less money. In this new video from Throttle House, we get to see if the Phantom can take down the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Interesting Engineering

A Man Cut His Helicopter Engines Midair to Prove Neil deGrasse Tyson Wrong

It all started when Neil deGrasse Tyson said: " An airplane whose engine fails is a glider. A helicopter whose engine fails is a brick," years ago. Now that might be true to a certain extent, but apparently, Destin Sandlin from the SmarterEveryDay YouTube channel thought that it's not entirely correct, and with the help of a helicopter pilot, he wanted to prove Tyson wrong.
gtspirit.com

Most Expensive Car in the World Revealed in Public: $28 Million Price Tag

Rolls-Royce officially unveiled their new coachbuilt ‘Boat Tail’. The unique masterpiece was presented to the public for the first time at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 2nd and 3rd of October. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive new car in the world, surpassing the Swept Tail from 2017 which was sold at a price of $13 million. The Boat Tail costs a whooping $28 million, only 3 will be built.
Carscoops

New Bentley Bentayga Black Edition Spied As A Blackout Model For The Jet Set

The blackout trend has exploded in popularity over the past few years and it’s even spread to the ultra-luxury segment. Bentley isn’t a stranger to this as the company staged the North American debut of the Bentayga Black Edition at Monterey Car Week in 2017. Since then, the crossover has been given a facelift and it appears the Black Edition is making a comeback.
