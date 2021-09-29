World premiere for the completely new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider – the tailor-made motorcoach for North America

The world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz eActros took place at the end of June, and today the first series-production vehicle rolled off the production line in the new Future Truck Center at the Wörth plant. The official opening of the production line and the start of operations at the largest assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz trucks were taken over by Daniela Schmitt, Minister of Economics in the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, together with Sven Gräble, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Operations, Dr Andreas Bachhofer, Head of Plant & Production Wörth, and Thomas Zwick, Chairman of the Works Council at the Wörth plant.

