World premiere for the completely new Mercedes-Benz Tourrider – the tailor-made motorcoach for North America
Be it in terms of design, comfort, technology, safety features, individuality, or economics – the new Mercedes Benz Tourrider represents a milestone moment for motorcoaches in North America. It was specifically tailored for the region with the unique international know-how of Mercedes-Benz – the inventor of the bus. The new Tourrrider is truly the Mercedes-Benz of motor coaches.www.automotiveworld.com
