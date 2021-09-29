All-electric mountain climbers: Mercedes-Benz eActros trucks on test in South Tyrol
Two near-series battery powered eActros trucks have crossed the Alps as part of a series of tests in Italy’s South Tyrol region. During the tests, the electric trucks tackled a total of 54,000 metres of altitude. The highest point of the trip was reached during measurement runs at the Kaunertal Glacier, at a height of 2,750 metres. In order to validate the trucks’ performance and durability, the testing engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks then subjected the electric vehicles, which were loaded to their gross vehicle weight of 27 tonnes, to an extremely gruelling series of tests in the area surrounding Bolzano, South Tyrol.www.automotiveworld.com
