The LA Clippers are already in training camp now, and have a great roster to work with. A few final decisions by Ty Lue could have lasting impacts on how that roster performs. I 100% trust Lue to make the best possible decisions, as I firmly believe he’s a top four coach in this league. There’s a lot at stake here, and how we choose to capitalize off of the strengths of this team is the most important part of training camp.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO