Can a robot vacuum replace your existing vacuum cleaner?

Obviously, having a robot vacuum comes with some considerable perks that just make life better. Going about my day is only that little bit more pleasant while surrounded by clean floors. Walking around barefoot doesn't leave the soles of my feet darkened with dirt, and I'm not regularly faced with the discomfort of small debris building up on the bottom of my foot. And, if I'm being honest, I don't always get all the sand out of my backpack, shoes, or pockets after a day at the beach, but the vacuum takes care of that. But that's just what you'd get from regular vacuuming in general. Having a robot vacuum has had some bigger effects that can't go unmentioned.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO