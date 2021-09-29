The Infrastructure Bill Will Improve Digital Equity for Latinos | Opinion

We write in support of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act under consideration in Congress. As leading voices for Iowa’s employers, economic developers and entrepreneurs, we urge the Iowa Congressional Delegation to back this important legislation that stands to set the course for securing an economically sustainable future for generations to come through long overdue investment in our nation’s critical infrastructure. A key element of this legislation is its investment in updating the U.S. energy grid and clearing the way for the renewable energy production that Iowa is already leading on and leveraging to grow our economy.

