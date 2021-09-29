CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft shows off new Windows 11 Media Player, then hides it

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks, Microsoft has slowly been showing off and releasing new apps designed for Windows 11. From the Snipping Tool to Paint – which was rolled out to Insiders in the Dev channel just yesterday – many Windows apps have been refreshed for Windows 11. Microsoft seems to have accidentally shown off another one in yesterday’s Windows Insider webcast, which has since been taken offline. Spotted by Windows Latest, there seems to be a new Windows 11 app simply called Media Player.

