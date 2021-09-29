Republican Lujan, Democrat Ramirez head to runoff in election to fill San Antonio's District 118
Republicans had hoped to reclaim Texas House District 118, left vacant this summer by the departure of two-term Democrat Leo Pacheco. They didn't get that wish in Tuesday night's special election, but they will get another shot in a runoff to determine who represents the South Bexar County District. Republican John Lujan, who briefly served the district following a 2016 special election, will face off with Democrat Frank Ramirez, a former zoning and planning director for the City of San Antonio.www.sacurrent.com
Comments / 0