The Friends of Tishomingo State Park invite you on a guided nature trail hike during weekends in October. The guided walks begin at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 3; 10; 17; and 24. The guided walks vary from one and one-half miles to three or four miles. There is no cost for this activity although the usual park entrance fee applies. Meet at the swinging bridge at Tishomingo State Park at 2 p.m.