Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos you can't 'sue your way to the Moon' (updated)

Bill Gates is at his lowest point on The Forbes 400 rich list in 30 years following his divorce from Melinda Gates. The co-founder of Microsoft’s time as the richest or second richest person in the US has come to an end, partly because of stock transfers prompted by the end of his marriage. It’s the first time since 1991 that Mr Gates doesn’t occupy the number one or number two slot on The Forbes 400 that ranks the wealthiest people in the US. Mr Gates’s net worth rose by $23bn from last year and he’s now worth around...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO