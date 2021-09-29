CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos you can't 'sue your way to the Moon' (updated)

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

Elon Musk isn't fond of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and he just made that patently clear. CNET reports that Musk told Code conference attendees Bezos should put more effort into "getting into orbit than lawsuits," and that you couldn't "sue your way to the Moon" as Blue Origin allegedly tried when it lost its lunar lander bid. He was also less-than-flattering to Virgin Galactic, describing its first passenger flight and Blue Origin's as "a step in the direction of orbit" that fell short of SpaceX's efforts.

