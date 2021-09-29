iOS 15 Causing Intermittent Touch Issues on iPhone 13 and Older Models
Apple released iOS 15 to the general public a little over a week ago with a boatload of new forward-facing features. While the new update is packed with new additions, some iPhone 13 users are reporting intermittent touch issues on their devices. If you are unfamiliar, the screen does not register touch inputs by the user. Scroll down to read more details on the issue and how you can temporarily work around it.wccftech.com
