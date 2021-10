Red Rake Gaming has struck an alliance with gaming and betting operator SKS365 to distribute its gaming suite across its flagship brand Planetwin365. This will see the integration of titles such as the Super Series games, that vow to offer “non-stop action through its multiple features and bonus games” and includes Super 15 Stars, which combine feature games and bonus rounds from all its predecessors in the Super series games, as well as the 1 million ways to win genre of games, which Red Rake says is “extremely popular among players from across the globe and is currently what dominates the charts in the Italian market”.

