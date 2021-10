Daniel Jones might be the most mobile of the quarterback you've seen so far. How much of a problem does he present with his running?. "I think quite a bit. When you go back and look at just his career, I've seen him with a walk off touchdown against Tampa Bay, you get into some of your man coverages where the eyes are on the receivers and your rush patterns aren't perfect. He can climb the pocket and instead of an eight yard gain he can, so he's real athletic. They'll use him on some designed QB runs, but that adds a dimension, relative to your defense. Especially when you're in some of your man to man coverages."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO