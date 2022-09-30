ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago

Cox Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with the FCC's EEO regulations, any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers may request that it be provided notice of this station's job vacancies as they occur.

If your organization would like to be notified of such vacancies, please contact Diana Valenzuela-Hidalgo at Cox Media Group, 11300 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33716.

Each organization that wishes to be given notice of job vacancies must provide its name, mailing address, e-mail address (if applicable), telephone number, and contact person, and identify the category or categories of vacancies of which it requests notice. (An organization may request notice of all vacancies).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Officials: Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face one time and killing him at a gas station, officials say. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m. on September 27, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Chevron gas station. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 5: Defense rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was ... humbled in Week 4. Their D/ST currently ranks fourth in regards to fantasy scoring, but they finished last week ranked 30th. That's 30th out of 32 possible D/STs. That's how badly the defense performed against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 5: Quarterback rankings

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-31, in Week 4, fantasy football managers were treated to something they've been waiting for since the season kicked off: Tom Brady's first big game of the season. Sure, it came in a losing, catch-up effort, but we can't...
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy