Resonance Ensemble, a Portland-based professional choir, is back on stage this weekend and there are some things they want us to know. They want us to know why they do what they do. They go beyond the obvious. Of course, they sing great choral music and have been doing that for 13 years under founder and Artistic Director Katherine FitzGibbon. But they also reach into the realities of life and, through partnership and music, promote meaningful social change.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO