AMD Plans To Boost AI & HPC Energy Efficiency Up To 30 Times By 2025

By Jason R. Wilson
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD revealed today a set goal to bring thirty times more energy efficiency for their EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators for AI training and HPC, or High-Performance Computing, programs that are processed by accelerated computational nodes. The expected start date would be no sooner than the year 2025. This includes AMD's high-processing CPUs, their efficient and powerful GPU accelerators which they utilize for AI training, and HPC accelerated CPU configurations.

