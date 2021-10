If you haven't been to Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud recently head on over there and you will notice how many empty stores there are. This is so unfortunate. Crossroads has been a staple in St. Cloud forever- seemingly. And I remember when they were adding on to it with the whole "Target wing". Now, it's almost seems like malls in general are a dying breed. I personally love going to a mall- you don't need to worry about weather, you park at one place and get all of your shopping done with one stop. It's perfect.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO