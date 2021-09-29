CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If…? episode 8 review – we’re in the endgame now

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If…? lurched from an anthology TV series to a serialised drama in this week’s intriguing trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse. Following up on the events of last week, the episode opens on a world ravaged by Ultron. In this branch of reality, Earth’s mightiest heroes were unable to stop Ultron from uploading himself to Vision’s body and using its power, the mechanical menace conquered the world.

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Inside Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Finale, Season 2 Plans and the T’Challa Spinoff That Never Was

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you haven’t seen Season 1, Episode 9 of “What If…?” currently streaming on Disney Plus. If there were any question of how deep Marvel Studios was willing to dive into its multiverse, then consider the breathless Season 1 finale of the company’s first animated series, “What If…?” In Wednesday’s episode, the all-seeing Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) breaks his oath of non-interference to recruit alternative versions of beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the Guardians of the Multiverse in order to stop an alternative version of Ultron (Ross Marquand), who controls all...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Krysten Ritter still has “visceral reaction” to her Breaking Bad ending

Before she was Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Krysten Ritter was in the TV series Breaking Bad. Her time on the show as Jane Margolis wasn’t particularly joyful, due to her harrowing end, and making it is something that’s stayed with the actor. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange 2 sort of “just happened”

Sam Raimi shared that following the fan backlash of his 2007 film Spider-Man 3, he didn’t think he would venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, until the opportunity to direct Doctor Strange 2 suddenly came up. In an interview with Collider, the director revealed that his upcoming gig to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a surprise and sort of “just happened”.
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

UNSIGHTED Review – We’re Automata

The world of UNSIGHTED, Arcadia, is dying. In many ways, it’s already dead. The humans have disappeared, and all that remains is the Automatons, a race of sentient robots whose sentience is a finite resource about to be extinguished. This game puts you in the role of one such android and tasks you with saving the city, your friends, and yourself before you succumb to madness and become a bloodthirsty UNSIGHTED.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch the next episode of Y: The Last Man – stream the new series on Disney Plus

When do new episodes of Y: The Last Man become available? The new sci-fi series on streaming service Disney Plus is a dark one. A bio-weapon has killed most people with a Y chromosome, plunging the world into chaos. Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) is one of the few men left alive, and his mother, now the president of the United States, is struggling to maintain control.
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

What If finale references missing Gamora episode, now part of season 2

Season 1 of What If…?, Marvel Studios first-ever animated show for Disney Plus, wrapped up with a finale that echoes the best parts of Avengers, Age of Ultron, and Endgame. The Watcher, having broken his oath to never interfere with the inner-workings of the multiverse, gathered heroes from across the planes of existence to form his own team: The Guardians of the Multiverse. Captain Carter, Star-Lord T’Challa, Party Thor, Killmonger/Black Panther, and Dormammu-ish Doctor Strange were all there.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Eternals will be first MCU movie to debut at a film festival

While there is much ongoing debate about what the MCU is doing to the film industry and whether original arthouse films can survive while Hollywood is dominated by existing IP, the two worlds are about to collide. A Marvel film is set to close a film festival, appearing in a...
MOVIES
TVLine

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game actor doesn’t think she’ll be back for season 2

Squid Game season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems very likely considering Netflix and the TV series creator are interested. What’s less likely is Jung Ho-yeon coming back, for reasons we’ll get into – warning, major spoilers ahead. Jung was asked by The Korea Herald about coming back to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Will Introduce “One of the Greatest MCU Characters”

Director James Gunn shared some new details about the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Marvel fans on Twitter. Gunn says he’s introducing “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — due to hit Disney+ in late 2022 ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).
MOVIES
pcinvasion.com

In Sound Mind review — We’re all in this together

Most times when a first-person horror game pops up, I expect it to be super short and not particularly compelling. In Sound Mind doesn’t come close to having either of those issues. It’s billed as a survival horror game, and it sort of is, but that’s a bit misleading. While you do carefully look around for supplies in the dark as dangerous enemies search for you, there’s also action, platforming, Metroid-esque exploration, puzzle solving, and more. The game isn’t quite what I expected, which was a good thing, as it exceeded my expectations to deliver one of the year’s best adventure games.
VIDEO GAMES

