CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Last one-way section of Washington Avenue being converted for two-way traffic

By Chloe Miller
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI – The last one-way section of Washington Avenue is being converted for two-way traffic this fall. The plan to extend two-way traffic from Brown Street to West Avenue was approved by the Jackson City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting. It follows steps taken by the council in 2018 that converted, the downtown loop of Washington Avenue and Louis Glick Highway, as well as a portion of Franklin Steet, to two-way traffic to simplify the streets and improve safety.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

Still no state funding for Jackson to replace 11,000 lead water service lines

JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson has yet to receive state funding to help replace the city’s lead service lines. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved a $70-billion budget on Sept. 29 that includes millions for water infrastructure. Benton Harbor, which is in a water crisis due to its lead service lines, is in line to receive $20 million to replace its 6,000 lead service lines. The estimated cost of replacing the lines is nearly $30 million.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy