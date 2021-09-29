Last one-way section of Washington Avenue being converted for two-way traffic

JACKSON, MI – The last one-way section of Washington Avenue is being converted for two-way traffic this fall. The plan to extend two-way traffic from Brown Street to West Avenue was approved by the Jackson City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting. It follows steps taken by the council in 2018 that converted, the downtown loop of Washington Avenue and Louis Glick Highway, as well as a portion of Franklin Steet, to two-way traffic to simplify the streets and improve safety.