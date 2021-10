What were some of your most satisfying successes of the past year, and why? The set of three retail deals described in the essay was one of my more satisfying successes of the past year. In a market that had been ravaged by retail vacancies, it was an honor to spearhead multiple deals in such a concentrated area—a Manhattan block. The effects will hopefully be felt by the surrounding community for years to come as these unique tenants open up and become local fixtures. It is a microcosm of the economic revival we will surely see in New York over the coming years.

