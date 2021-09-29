CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen, 'Wasted Days'

By Stephen Thompson
boisestatepublicradio.org
 8 days ago

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have both assembled discographies stretching back to the 1970s, and each spent the '80s dominating pop radio with hits that remain inescapable. But they've never actually recorded in the studio together until now. "Wasted Days" wastes little time getting to the point, as Mellencamp opens...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Bruce Springsteen Set to Release 1979 No Nukes Concerts

Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of a concert film showing his 1979 No Nukes concerts, which arrives on November 16. The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film will feature his entire setlist with the E Street Band during their Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts for the first time. Directed by his longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, it will also include ten never-before-released performances.
MUSIC
B102.7

Why Bruce Springsteen Performed Drunk in Milwaukee in 1975

Only a few short weeks after a 1975 show in Milwaukee, Bruce Springsteen would grace the cover of both Time and Newsweek. But he first faced a bit of drama during his performance on Oct. 2, 1975, at the Uptown Theatre that became memorable for a different reason. The New...
MUSIC
wmleader.com

Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s birthday with these rockin’ items

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born on this very day in 1949 and the world has never been the same. Here are some fun facts about everybody’s favorite boss:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forward

How Bob Dylan’s greatest song changed music history — a deep-dive into an accidental masterpiece

It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John Mellencamp
myq105.com

Bruce Springsteen Headlining Stand Up For Heroes Event

Bruce Springsteen will be once again headlining the Stand Up for Heroes benefit, which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation benefiting military veterans and their families. Per Rolling Stone, the event will be taking place November 8 at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center in New York City. In addition to Springsteen, the show’s lineup will also include Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, and Donnell Rawlings.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bruce Springsteen's lyrics and harmonicas for sale

Bruce Springsteen's harmonicas and handwritten lyrics will be auctioned later this month. The 72-year-old singer's notes for 'Thunder Road', 'For You' and 'Night' will go under the hammer on 28 October via Bonhams, as will two mouth organs used on the original recordings of 'Thunder Road' and 'Johnny 99'. Bruce...
MUSIC
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Reads From ‘Grapes of Wrath’ in Prologue to Migrants Odyssey Doc ‘Ants’ – Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

When Bruce Springsteen recorded his 1995 album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the Boss admitted he hadn’t read John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” — of which Tom Joad is the protagonist — until after the album’s release. Looking to perhaps remedy that oversight, Springsteen has agreed to read soulfully from “The Grapes of Wrath” for an upcoming doc titled “Ants,” about the plight of migrants crossing from Africa and Asia into Europe, directed by Italian journalist and filmmaker Valerio Nicolosi. When Italian indie film producer Davide Azzolini reached out to Springsteen through his manager Jon Landau, asking him to read...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastes#Npr
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Is Reliving His ‘Glory Days’ After Answering Tough Bruce Springsteen Question

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio won’t let clues about rock icons like Bruce Springsteen get in the way of his road to victory. Amodio just completed his 29th straight win on the legendary game show last night. That means he’s only three wins away from tying second-place record holder James Holzhauer and four wins away from beating him. Then, it’s on to catch up to “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
radiokmzn.com

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1949 - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Born on this day in 1949 – Singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen, ‘The Boss’, who had the 1985 US No.2 & UK No.4 single ‘Dancing In The Dark’, 1994 UK No.2 single ‘Streets of Philadelphia’. His most successful studio albums, Born in the U.S.A. and Born To Run showcase a talent for finding grandeur in the struggles of daily American life; he has sold more than 65 million albums in the United States and more than 120 million worldwide.
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
boisestatepublicradio.org

Stefanie Fernández

The Panamanian singer celebrates reggaetón with an El Tiny performance set in a library. Global superstar Ozuna performs five songs in quarantine for Tiny Desk. Alt.Latino contributor Stefanie Fernández shares the latest Latin music releases — rock, rap and hip-swiveling tunes — from a diverse group of artists.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Ghösh, 'Slamafied Buddhafied Funk'

Ghösh makes irreverent, high-energy, boot-stomping rave music that sounds as if the entirety of the Hackers soundtrack got melted down and poured into a punk-shaped mold. In its 2 minutes and 20 seconds, "Slamafied Buddhafied Funk" turns the dance floor into a mosh pit; it smashes Zachary Fairbrother's blitzed breakbeats against a wall of distortion (guitar and otherwise) and emcee Symphony Spell's exhilarating flow. But it's also the only track from the Alien Nation EP to feature the duo in a rowdy tête-à-tête, as they glow each other up in a body-rockin' boomshakalaka slam dunk that's equal parts bravado ("I see you got the funk / And you wield it like a weapon"), liberation ("Free some asses, bust some minds out of jail") and defiance ("No respects, 'cause I'm not a man / Riot Grrrl Funkenstein / That is my jam").
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Yendry: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. For a moment, it looks like YEИDRY is rising from the sea. She's...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy