A Westmont man accused of beating a police officer and attempting to take his Taser was charged with three felonies and several misdemeanors, authorities said. Shannon Moore, 22, of the 300 block of Cromwell Court, was charged with one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of resisting a peace officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney. Moore's bond is set at $750,000 with 10% to apply.

WESTMONT, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO