The Truth About Teddi Mellencamp's All In Diet Program

By Agnes Erickson
 8 days ago

The name Teddi Mellencamp may sound familiar to you, especially if you are a fan of "The Real Housewives" reality TV series. As Refinery 29 notes, Mellencamp joined season 8 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2018. When not glamming and gossiping it up while filming, the 40-year-old works as an accountability coach and fitness influencer. The mom of three is juggling a lot of balls in the air. In addition to filming, coaching, influencing, and being a mom, Mellencamp has also started her own diet program called, "All In By Teddi."

According to People , the influencer started promoting the "All In by Teddi" diet after she used it to lose 80 pounds post-pregnancy. The program may have worked for Mellencamp herself, but recently, the diet has come under fire for its strict regime. If you're debating on going all-in with "All In By Teddi," here's what you can expect.

The Program Is Broken Down Into Three Phases

As stated by Refinery 29 , Mellencamp's program consists of 3 parts. The entrance phase of the diet is a 2-week jumpstart that is designed to detoxify your body and kick bad eating habits. The second phase relaxes a bit on what participants are allowed to eat, but it still holds them accountable for eating clean with provided menus. Finally, the third phase of the diet program is designed to keep its followers accountable with daily weigh-ins and cardio.

The diet's official website shares that daily weigh-ins are a large part of the program. If the scale "triggers" you, then this likely isn't the right plan for you to follow. It also states that participants are expected to commit to 60 minutes of exercise every day. There are no strict guidelines as to what you must do. "We just ask that you continue to improve each day," the website states.

The Plan May Be Too Pricey For Some

Before we get into the concerns and criticism that surrounds the "All In by Teddi" diet, there is one detail that can't be argued: this diet plan is not cheap. People shares that the program starts with a 2-week "Jumpstart" plan for $599, and the monthly plan is $399. The "Weight & Workout" portion is $165, and lastly, the "Maintenance" plan will set you back $95. Every participant who signs up is provided with weekly meal plans and an accountability coach who communicates via text message.

"All In by Teddi" is clearly a detailed program that offers next-level support and accountability, but when we take a closer look, there are some concerns. First off, the accountability coaches are not required to have a medical or health background, as pointed out by People. In fact, the only requirement is that they do the program themselves to be eligible to be "hand-selected" by Mellencamp herself.

The Diet's Former Participants Shared Some Concerning Details

Further skepticism started surrounding the strict program when social media influencer Emily Gellis Lande revealed (via People ) that former participants of "All In by Teddi" had some alarming details to report. Lande claimed the diet's meal program restricted participants to eating 500-1000 calories a day, which is a considerably low amount. According to Healthline , this is roughly half the amount of calories that average, moderately active women between the ages of 26–50 should consume daily.

In addition, one anonymous participant shared that they received feedback from their accountability coach to choose green vegetables instead of a carrot because they have too much sugar . "Teddi's diet is starvation with cardio," Lande told Today . "I want to prevent other people from falling for this scam."

If you are wondering why former participants chose to remain anonymous, it is because legally, they might have had to. According to Good Housekeeping , " The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star admitted that she once asked her clients to sign NDAs before starting the program.

Teddi Mellencamp Stands By Her Program

According to Bravo , "All In by Teddi" is a multi-million dollar company and has "changed over 10,000 lives." While this may be true, the program's lack of health and medical certifications among its hired accountability coaches, as well as its restrictive meal plans, raise skepticism. In addition, it is also alarming to think about having to sign an NDA to participate in a diet program and become reliant on a scale.

Despite the former "All In by Teddi" participants' critical feedback and the negative buzz surrounding Mellencamp's diet plan, the influencer stands by her program. She denies via Good Housekeeping that the meal plans encourage starvation, namely through calorie restriction . "For one, I wanted to say I love 'All In'... I 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails," Mellencamp said on her Instagram. "If it's something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you."

Just don't forget the hefty price tag.

Read this next: The Hidden Dangers Of Calorie Restriction

IN THIS ARTICLE
