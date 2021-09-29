CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt, UConn look to shake off latest losses

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDU9e_0cBin9Px00

Vanderbilt lost its most recent game after a dismal first quarter while UConn fought to the end before falling for the fifth time in as many contests this season.

Two struggling teams will aim to rebound on Saturday night when the Commodores (1-3) host the Huskies (0-5) in Nashville, Tenn.

Music City also was the site of Vanderbilt’s latest loss, a game that saw No. 2 Georgia score 35 points in the first quarter en route to a 62-0 shellacking. The result was the 14th straight Southeastern Conference loss for the Commodores, who will return to conference play next week against Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42x0ES_0cBin9Px00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Ken Seals and Mike Wright combined to complete just 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards with two interceptions. The Commodores’ ground game amassed just 53 yards — 41 from Wright — in the bulldozing by the Bulldogs.

“This is just a point in the progression line. It doesn’t shake us because we understand it doesn’t define us,” Vanderbilt first-year coach Clark Lea said. “This is a delicate ecosystem. We’re in the infancy of our program. This is everything that we’ve talked about all the way up to this point. This is the long, hard way.”

UConn knows all about hard times this season, having already gone through a coaching change. The Huskies, in fact, have lost nine straight games dating to the 2019 season.

After getting blown out in three of their first four games in 2021, the Huskies had a chance to tie their more recent contest before failing to record a successful two-point conversion in the late stages of a 24-22 loss to Wyoming. The undefeated Cowboys entered the game as 30.5-point favorites.

“We’re getting better,” UConn interim coach Lou Spanos said. “Their heads have got to be up, because what they did, they fought. They fought to the end … we’ve got to finish the next opportunity.”

Huskies freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh completed 19 of 40 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Wyoming.

Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

While those statistics aren’t dazzling, Phommachanh has provided a spark for a Huskies team that is seeking any semblance of a positive.

“He’s a massive bright spot right now. He definitely energizes the offense,” Huskies cornerback Jeremy Lucien said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
State
Nebraska State
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Vanderbilt#Commodores#Cowboys
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso makes bold prediction for Ole Miss-Alabama

Lee Corso won’t be selecting the headgear for Ole Miss vs. Alabama, because he’ll be in Athens for Arkansas’ game at Georgia. So, he’ll choose either the Razorbacks’ mascot head or the Bulldogs’ mascot head. However, the Saturday morning College GameDay crew will certainly be discussing Ole Miss’ game in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Program Has A ‘Home Feel’

Arch Manning, the No. 1 college football recruit in the country, continues to travel the country, visiting major programs. Over the weekend, the five-star quarterback – and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – attended the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game in Tuscaloosa. It was a blowout for the Crimson Tide, who topped the Rebels, 42-21, to remain undefeated on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy