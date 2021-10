Smart TV maker Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) stock is an under-the-radar play as a streaming platform and early holiday sales demand. The maker of value Smart TVs also operates its Platform+ which includes its SmartCast operating system integrated into each television set. The Company is transitioning towards a Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) model as it builds up its network of ad-supported free channels in attention to growing third-party streaming services. The Company experienced a spike during the pandemic but should continue to grow post-pandemic with the reopenings as they have double the number of advertisers. The Company doubled its direct advertiser base and tripled average revenue per advertiser. The network of active users has grown 40% to over 14 million. The Company has high hopes for it’s 2022 Ultra HD TVs complete with voice remote capabilities also catering to gamers. However, Vizio faces real competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as they recently announced plans to release it’s own line of Smart TVs. With the holiday shopping season approaching as the Company continues to build out it ecosystem, prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Vizio.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO