Rutherford County Correction Work Center Superintendent Awarded Jail Administrator of the Year by Tennessee Correction Institute
Rutherford County, TN—(September 29, 2021) Rutherford County Correction Work Center (RCCWC) Superintendent William C. Cope was honored at this week’s Public Safety Meeting for being named “Jail Administrator of the Year” by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI). TCI made its announcement earlier this month at the annual conference in East...www.wgnsradio.com
