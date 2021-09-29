CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Cat’ #10 blends great high-octane action and character work

By David Brooke
One joy comics readers get to have apart from other media is the long game paying off. Sure you can get it in novel series and sometimes in big movie franchises, but comics can go back weeks, months, and even decades back for payoffs. Jed MacKay has been building towards something big over the past summer, but really ever since he kicked off Black Cat and made the character truly great. In Black Cat #10, out today, part 3 of the “Infinity Score” story arc brings a few key things together very nicely.

