11 issues that are commonly overlooked in times of fast growth

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staffing shortages are impacting businesses in the Sacramento area and it isn’t an overnight fix for restaurants and hotels that are actively hiring to get back to being fully staffed. The service and hospitality industries in Sacramento are faced with an employee shortage and compete for new hires in the pool of talent available. However, it’s not enough and teams have learned to be flexible and take on new roles. “Staffing is definitely been a challenge, getting employees to come and actually stick around with us has been kind of hard,” said Tyler Dewittie, Director of Sales and...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO