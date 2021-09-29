CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

11 issues that are commonly overlooked in times of fast growth

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There’s no question that rapid growth is exciting for an organization’s leadership and team members. It’s rewarding to see the hard work and dedication you’ve put into your efforts paying off. Celebrate that success — but don’t forget the essential work that must be done to support this growth, or your triumph may well be short-lived.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Application Security Market: 3 Fast-Growth Partner Opportunities

Earlier this year, when I published The State Of Application Security, 2021, I highlighted how organizations were prioritizing application security and aggressively adopting a range of tools to support their efforts. With firms continuing to build and enhance applications, and with developers embracing new ways of building applications that improve speed to market and enrich customer experiences, it’s no surprise that application security remains on the forefront. Fortunately, a majority of organizations are increasing their application security budgets. In our latest report, Forrester Analytics: Application Security Solutions Forecast, 2020 To 2025 (Global), we projected the growth rates of eight application security submarkets and found that:
SOFTWARE
hbs.edu

The Growth Engine Too Many Companies Overlook: Employees

Companies trying to innovate or acquire their way to growth should consider another strategy: economic engagement. Dennis Campbell says five steps can help organizations cultivate an ownership mindset among employees. In today’s workplaces, employees often feel like they’re punching a clock, with no investment in the organization’s broader purpose and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Internal Communications#Talent Management#Standardization#Business Processes#Success
Tire Business

Detore: Lost manufacturing time at root of supply issue

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Perhaps lost in the sea of shipping delays and container availability and price hikes and high demand, one factor above all else seems to be causing the industrywide supply problems. There's not enough supply to meet the demand. That was abundantly clear to dealers —...
INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Applications Are Open For Second Round Of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives Funding

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is now accepting applications for the second round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law the historic, equity-driven Healthcare Transformation plan, which is designed to create partnerships and bring entities together to find innovative ways to bridge gaps in the healthcare delivery system and increase access to quality healthcare services in underserved Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
bizjournals

Electric dirt bike maker Volcon goes public, raises $17M

Austin-area electric dirt bike and utility terrain vehicle maker Volcon Inc. has fueled its development through venture capital, crowdfunding and pre-sales over the past year. Now, just a few weeks after beginning the process of shipping its first bikes to customers, the startup has debuted on the Nasdaq with an initial public offering.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Microsoft buys Seattle-based startup Ally to improve its Viva platform

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has acquired Seattle-based Ally, bringing another startup into its fold in a move to improve its business services. The startup sells business software for tracking goals and objectives using data while keeping employees informed of the process. For Microsoft, it's the latest addition to its newly launched Viva, a platform for employee experience technology. In a company blog post Thursday announcing the deal, Microsoft said Ally would also be integrated into its other cloud-based business services, including Office and Teams.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Staffing Shortages Affect Sacramento Businesses, Particularly In Service Professions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staffing shortages are impacting businesses in the Sacramento area and it isn’t an overnight fix for restaurants and hotels that are actively hiring to get back to being fully staffed.   The service and hospitality industries in Sacramento are faced with an employee shortage and compete for new hires in the pool of talent available. However, it’s not enough and teams have learned to be flexible and take on new roles. “Staffing is definitely been a challenge, getting employees to come and actually stick around with us has been kind of hard,” said Tyler Dewittie, Director of Sales and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

Beaver County business receives low-interest loan for project development

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority has granted a low-interest loan to a business in Beaver County. Pauana Holdings LLC, through the Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development, will receive a 15-year, $1.24 million loan at a 2.5% fixed rate. “PIDA funding is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
bizjournals

HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy