CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines painted Disney characters on one of its planes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the airline and Walt Disney World

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort teamed up to create an iconic 50th-anniversary aircraft livery. The plane features both company's 50th-anniversary logos and is finished with an "EARidescent treatment." See more stories on Insider's business page. Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a special co-branded aircraft livery...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Made Paying for In-Flight Drinks That Much Easier

If you're not starting your 8-hour travel day with a bright and early in-flight mimosa, let me say you're doing it wrong. Especially now that United Airlines has made it that much easier to purchase snacks and drinks aboard. No more rifling through your luggage for a wallet because the carrier has teamed up with PayPal to offer a QR code payment method.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
BoardingArea

Qantas Performs Longest-Ever Commercial Flight

Qantas successfully flew their longest commercial flight this week. The record-breaking repatriation flight, operated on behalf of the Australian Government, touched down after 17 hours and 25 minutes in the air. QF14, carrying 107 passengers, took off at 12:44 local time in Buenos Aires; tracking south of Argentina, skirting the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#Insider#Southwest Airlines Disney#Southwest Airlines Minnie#Southwest#Southwest Airlines
Inside the Magic

Southwest Airlines Announces Secret Partnership With Disney World

Disney often does collaborations with other companies regarding merchandise, and now, they are taking things up in the air!. As the 50th anniversary rolls around this Friday, October 1, at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is preparing to celebrate in a major way. We are now seeing transformations fill every Disney Park. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will soon debut its new Beacons of Light as well as Harmonious, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to add lots of shimmer to Tower of Terror, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project on Tree of Life, as well as debut Disney KiteTails, an all-new show! At Magic Kingdom, we have seen Cinderella Castle transform into a regal beauty; golden accents have been added throughout Main Street, U.S.A. and Fantasyland, and Disney Enchantment, an all-new firework show, will soon debut on October 1.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Disney
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Character Meet & Greets Return To Disney Parks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World says it’s bringing back indoor character meet and greets at its parks. The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying when the interactions return next month, it will be done at a safe distance. The meet and greets will return at Magic Kingdon, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. While photos will be allowed, hugs and autographs will not be allowed just yet.
MIAMI, FL
johnnyjet.com

If the Flight Attendants Ask You, Then Please Don’t Eat This on a Plane

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I was up in the middle of night scouring the internet for travel news for today’s daily 12 Things round-up when I came across an infuriating retweet. The tweet read:
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy