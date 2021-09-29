2 animal species found in Georgia among nearly two dozen declared extinct

ATLANTA — Death’s come knocking a last time for nearly two dozens birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct.

It’s a rare move for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve exhausted to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.

Two species of freshwater mussels once found in Georgia unfortunately made the list: The southern acornshell mussel and the upland combshell mussel.

Historically, the acornshell mussel was found in the upper Coosa River system and upstream of the fall line on the Cahaba River in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The last confirmed sighting of the mussel was in 1973 in the Conasauga River in Georgia and Little Canoe Creek, near the Etowah and St. Clair county line.

The combshell mussel was historically found in portions of the Black Warrior, Cahaba, and Coosa Rivers of the Mobile River Basin and some of their tributaries in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The last known collection of the upland combshell was 1986 from the Conasauga River, Georgia.

“When I see one of those really rare ones, it’s always in the back of my mind that I might be the last one to see this animal again,” said Anthony “Andy” Ford, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Tennessee who specializes in freshwater mussels.

The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the officials declared extinct. The woodpecker went out stubbornly and with fanfare, making unconfirmed appearances in recent decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

The University of Georgia studied the woodpecker in 2009, saying that researchers gave up hope searching for the bird after previous sightings.